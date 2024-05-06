Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Given New $475.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.31.

Get Linde alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

LIN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $425.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,901. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.