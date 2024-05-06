Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. 126,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

