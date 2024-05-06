Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Stock Performance
AGYS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. 126,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.