Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Camtek comprises about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Camtek worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Camtek by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

