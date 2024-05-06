Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.7 %

SHAK traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,661. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Insider Activity

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,178,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.