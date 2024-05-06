Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 137,590 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in JFrog by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in JFrog by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FROG traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 561,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,508. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.