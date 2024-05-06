Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 137,590 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in JFrog by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in JFrog by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JFrog Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of FROG traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 561,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,508. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
