Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 46,810 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. 257,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,131. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

