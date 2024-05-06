Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,595 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 257,178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 680,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $104.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

