Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SPSC traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average is $179.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.98 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

