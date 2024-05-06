Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

BRBR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.18. 1,676,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,134. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

