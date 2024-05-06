Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $273.05 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $273.05 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001479 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001271 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

