Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$161.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$148.27 to C$161.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.43.

Shares of L stock opened at C$153.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$155.22. The firm has a market cap of C$47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.28.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.5138274 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163. 53.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

