LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. LooksRare has a market cap of $86.75 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

