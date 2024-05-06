LSV Asset Management Buys 1,028,805 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of CNX Resources worth $29,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

