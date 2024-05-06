LSV Asset Management Buys 21,074 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.64% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $32,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.55. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

