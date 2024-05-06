LSV Asset Management Buys 405,200 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adeia were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADEA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Adeia by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adeia by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adeia by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 17.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

