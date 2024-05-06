LSV Asset Management Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $31,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 546,165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.65). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.