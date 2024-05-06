LSV Asset Management Has $41.15 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $41,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VAC opened at $97.18 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

