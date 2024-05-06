LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $392.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.09. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.69 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

