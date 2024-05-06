LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.01% of Victory Capital worth $45,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 64.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

VCTR opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

