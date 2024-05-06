LSV Asset Management Sells 13,600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
SSNC stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.