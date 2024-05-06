LSV Asset Management Sells 13,600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

SSNC stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.