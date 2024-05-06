LSV Asset Management Sells 1,830 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Hub Group worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $591,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $663,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

