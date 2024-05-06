LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $168.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $200.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

