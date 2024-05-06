LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 260,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,337. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

