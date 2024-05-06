Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 3,940 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 219,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.1 %

BG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.27. 684,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,410. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Increases Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.