Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 6,022 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.65. 1,653,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,873. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.