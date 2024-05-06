Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 87,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $72.90. 18,601,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,881. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

