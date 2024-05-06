Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $425,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,449 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,821,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

