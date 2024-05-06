Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

KEYS stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.53. 728,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

