Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

