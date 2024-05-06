Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $535,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE GDDY traded up $4.70 on Monday, hitting $128.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,620. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $128.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

