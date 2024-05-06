Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Qorvo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.3 %

QRVO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. 2,052,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,495. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

