Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,783,602. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 171,738,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,399,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

