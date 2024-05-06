Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

