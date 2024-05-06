Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

4/22/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.50 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

