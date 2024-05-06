MaidSafeCoin Price Down 5.4% This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $176.48 million and $2,436.05 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,015,078 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

