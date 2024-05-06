Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.70

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 2619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

