Marqeta (MQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

