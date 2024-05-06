Marqeta (MQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marqeta Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
