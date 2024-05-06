Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

