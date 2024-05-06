Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 136 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.44.

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

EQIX traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $693.73. 799,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,539. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $802.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

