Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $10.73 on Monday, reaching $774.64. The stock had a trading volume of 449,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $796.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,087 shares of company stock worth $57,814,366. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

