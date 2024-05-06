Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 191.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,917 shares of company stock worth $44,335,843. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.57. 2,883,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,240. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average is $294.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

