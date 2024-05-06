Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,061 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,502,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,347. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

