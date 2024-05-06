Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

SBUX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $72.90. 18,601,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

