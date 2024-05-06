Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.83 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 755,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,371,000 after acquiring an additional 85,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $101.81. 1,595,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

