Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.03 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,476 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

