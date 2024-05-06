Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $401.96. 1,042,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,164. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

