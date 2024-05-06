Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 801 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at 3M
In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
3M Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,180. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
