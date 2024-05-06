Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 905 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,890 shares of company stock worth $36,079,267. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,115,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,287,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

