Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after acquiring an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.48. 3,652,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.