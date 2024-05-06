MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.950-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.880 EPS.
NYSE:MTZ traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.92. 891,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
