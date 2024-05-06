MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.950-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.880 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.92. 891,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.23.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

